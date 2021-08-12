(TNS) When Jensen Castle reflects on the memories made last week at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York, — the ones that comprised her run to the U.S. Women’s Amateur title — two moments stick out.
The first came when Castle’s eventual victory was still a distant dream, as she advanced from a 12-for-2 playoff along with University of Kentucky teammate and rising junior Marissa Wenzler to reach the match play portion of the event.
The second came as Castle secured the title.
Kentucky women’s golf assistant coach Brian May made a last-minute trip to watch Castle play in Sunday’s 36-hole championship match, and when Castle drained a 15-foot birdie putt on the 35th hole to win the tournament, the normally reserved May displayed emotion that caught everyone off guard.
“Anyone (who) knows Brian, he’s not a very emotional guy. It’s just like a head down, a nod,” Castle told the Herald-Leader on Monday while driving home to Columbia, South Carolina. “Brian did a fist pump, the most genuine, coolest thing I’ve ever seen him do.”
“I think we all had that same kind of reaction when they put the cameras on Brian and he had this huge fist bump. We were like, ‘Whoa, that is not Brian May,’” Wenzler, who watched the championship match on TV, said. “To just kind of see that big fist pump was really cool. It just shows we’re a family.”
The Kentucky athletics family added a new championship over the weekend when Castle became the first UK golfer to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
The triumph defied not only logic, but also to an extent doctor’s orders.
Castle, a rising junior, helped Kentucky reach the NCAA Championship finals in May — the first time Kentucky appeared on the stage since 1992 — but her summer was derailed by a rib injury. While she played through the injury to win a second straight Carolinas Four-Ball Championship in June, the injury forced her to withdraw from several summer tournaments.
A doctor told Castle before the U.S. Women’s Amateur the injury could be a stress fracture for one of her ribs, but only an MRI could confirm it. The doctor said that if it was a stress fracture, Castle wouldn’t play in the tournament.
“If you don’t get the MRI and you have a stress fracture we’ll never know, and you can play in the Am,” Castle recalled her doctor saying. “I’m like, ‘OK, we’re going to do that then.’”
“I just couldn’t see myself giving that opportunity up to an alternate. ... I qualified, you know, if it wasn’t meant to be, then I wouldn’t have qualified in the first place.”
Low expectations turn into a fairy-tale run
After taking a couple weeks off to rest — the longest Castle has gone without playing golf in years — she was finally cleared to swing a club early last week.
Accordingly, expectations were low.
During the tournament, Castle told The Journal News she didn’t pack enough clothes or golf balls for how long she ended up playing in the tournament. Castle’s logistical plans reflected this, as she went from staying in a hotel to staying with a friend of a friend in Greenwich, Connecticut, about 20 minutes away from the course, initially sleeping on an air mattress before upgrading to a twin bed.
The U.S. Women’s Amateur features 36 holes of stroke play for 156 competitors before the top 64 players advance to match play. After an opening-round 79, Castle seemed out of contention.
“I was making mistakes that I have never made, mistakes that I only made just because I didn’t have a club in my hand the past few weeks,” Castle said.
A 71 in her final stroke-play round was enough to put Castle in a 12-for-2 playoff, which also featured Wenzler, to determine the final match play spots.
The other Kentucky golfer in the field, rising sophomore Laney Frye, made the match play field without the playoff.
Wenzler watched as Castle hit a tee shot within 10 feet of the hole and made birdie on the par-3 playoff hole. She matched that with a tee shot of her own to within 12 feet, making her birdie putt to send all three Wildcats through to match play.
“Just being able to run up and hug your teammate after a 12-for-2 playoff just to make it to the match play portion was one of the most special things,” Castle said.
