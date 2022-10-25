(TNS) LEXINGTON —
No. 19 Kentucky at
No. 3 Tennessee
When: 7 p.m. Saturday.
TV: ESPN.
Announcers: Play-by-play, Chris Fowler; analysis, Kirk Herbstreit; sideline, Holly Rowe
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1.
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 132, Internet Channel 963.
Records: Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC); Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC).
Series history: Tennessee leads 82-26-9 and has beaten Kentucky in 34 of the past 37 meetings.
Most recent meeting: Tennessee defeated Kentucky 45-42 on Nov. 6, 2021, at Kroger Field.
Line: Tennessee is favored by 13 points.
The story line
Coming off an open week, Kentucky travels south down I-75 to face border rival Tennessee. The Wildcats will be seeking to spoil what has so far been a dream season for Josh Heupel’s Volunteers in what will be a high-profile quarterback matchup between UK’s Will Levis and UT’s Hendon Hooker.
The number to watch
Explosive plays for Tennessee. In last season’s shootout win over Kentucky, the Volunteers scored on pass plays of 75 and 72 yards; a run of 37 yards; and an interception return of 56 yards. To have a chance at a season-defining upset, Kentucky must limit Tennessee’s big plays.
The big threat
Hendon Hooker. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound Hooker threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns in UT’s three-point win in Lexington. So far this year, the Virginia Tech transfer has played like the Heisman Trophy favorite. Hooker is completing 70.6 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,093 yards with 18 touchdown throws vs. only one interception. A dual threat, Hooker has also run for 315 yards and three TDs. Don’t forget, UK has beaten Hooker, who was the Virginia Tech starting QB when the Hokies fell to Kentucky 37-30 in the 2019 Belk Bowl.
On the spot
The Kentucky defense. Brad White’s “D” has carried UK in 2022. The Wildcats go to Tennessee standing at No. 9 in the FBS in scoring defense, allowing only 16.4 points a game. Kentucky is No. 14 in the country in total defense, surrendering 295.4 yards. Going back to last season, none of Kentucky’s last 11 opponents has scored more than 24 points vs. UK. However, a UT attack that is No. 1 in the FBS in scoring (50.1 ppg) and total offense (571.7) will be the ultimate test for the Cats’ routinely stingy defense.
The mood
Is apprehensive. Kentucky backers entered 2022 hoping it would be the Wildcats enjoying the type of season Tennessee has so far produced. Instead, a self-sabotaging loss at Mississippi and a listless home defeat to South Carolina, albeit without an injured Will Levis, derailed the UK “special season” train. For the Big Blue Nation, all would be forgiven, however, if the Cats could spoil UT’s dream year.
Commented
