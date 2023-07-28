LOUISVILLE (KT) -- Jeff Brohm didn’t get a chance to play against arch-rival Kentucky when he was quarterbacking the Cardinals because the modern series didn’t start until 1994, the year after he graduated. But as UofL’s new coach, he will have an opportunity to make his mark on the series, beginning this season.

And, even though the matchup is four months away, he’s not hesitant to reveal that he’s already thinking and planning about the showdown and how the Cards can snap a four-game lossing streak to the Wildcats.

