Brown

Barion Brown. Kentucky beat NIU 31-23. Grace Bradley | UK Athletics

 Grace Bradley

LEXINGTON – Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday.

 Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder and 15-yarder. He caught a total of four passes for 102 yards and two scores in Kentucky’s 31-23 victory over Northern Illinois. The 102 receiving yards are the most for a UK freshman since Garrett “Juice” Johnson (154 yards) versus Florida on Sept. 13, 2014.