(KT) LEXINGTON  — Kentucky added a new member to its men’s basketball roster for next season on Monday.

Jordan Burks became the sixth freshman to sign with the Wildcats. Burks, a 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward, averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game with Overtime Elite last season. He scored 20 or more points on a routine basis, including a career-high 42 points.

Tags

Recommended for you