LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky coach John Calipari hasn’t given up hope on the season just yet.
The Wildcats coach pointed to North Carolina’s surprising run to the Final Four last season under first-year Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis. the Tar Heels advanced to the NCAA finals before losing to eventual national champion Kansas.
“North Carolina was in the same position we’re in with five games to go (last year),” Calipari said. “North Carolina went on a little mini-run at the end. With five games to go they were done. We don’t have to win every game out. But we got to win a bunch of these.”
Kentucky assistant coach Chin Coleman said Tuesday the Wildcats are aware of what needs to happen to make a late run and slide into the Big Dance.
“I think our guys’ mindset is, they have a sense of urgency,” Coleman said. “I think they know that we’ve got to get ourselves together again right now, as we move down the stretch of the season. We want to finish strong in the conference, have a good showing in the conference tournament and, after that, the tournament if we take care of those things step by step.”
Despite the late struggles, which includes a two-game losing streak, Coleman said misteps aren’t rare this time of the year for successful and struggling teams.
“I think that, around this time of year, no matter what the circumstances or the situation is, there’s a sense of urgency,” Coleman said. “You’re nearing the conference tournament, postseason play all of that stuff is starting to play a factor.”
Calipari’s squad has two crucial games this week that likely will determine the team’s postseason fate. The Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 Southeastern Conference) beat a surging Mississippi State on Wednesday in Starkville and will follow that up wth a home encounter against No. 10 Tennessee Saturday at Rupp Arena. The Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7) had won five straight games, including a 70-64 win at Arkansas Saturday, before the Wildcats took a 71-68 win at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.
Tennessee beat No. 1 Alabama Wednesday in Knoxville.
Keith Taylor, Kentucky Today
