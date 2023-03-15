SPORTS-ON-PAPER-I-LIKE-KENTUCKY-1-LX.jpg

Kentucky head coach John Calipari speaks with reporters at his home Sunday after the team’s opponent, Providence, is revealed for the NCAA Tournament.

 Silas Walker

LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky coach John Calipari likes his team’s chances going into the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats (21-11) have lost two of their last three games — two against Vanderbilt — but will look to win their first game in the Big Dance. Kentucky, the No, 5 seed in the East Region, will take on 12th-seeded Providence at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.