(TNS) LEXINGTON — Kentucky coach John Calipari said Wednesday morning that the Wildcats will renew their basketball series with Indiana, starting with the 2025-26 season.
“We’ve agreed in principle that we’ll be playing them,” Calipari said at the Southeastern Conference media day.
The UK coach added that the first game in the renewed series will take place during the 2025-26 season and said the talks have now reached the administrative level. “So all the details will be worked out.”
The biggest question now is where those games will be played.
That’s been the sticking point that has led to stalled talks in the past, with Indiana wanting at least some of the games on home courts and Kentucky wishing to play all games at neutral sites.
Calipari did not confirm Wednesday where the games will take place — that’s part of the talks that will happen at “the administrative level” — but he didn’t explicitly rule out returning the series to home courts.
