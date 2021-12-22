LEXINGTON (KT) —Kentucky coach John Calipari explored all of his options trying to find an opponent after Louisville canceled Wednesday’s contest because of COVID-19 protocols.
Calipari began working on a possible replacement following Saturday’s 98-69 win over North Carolina.
“This was such a quick turn,” Calipari said. “… But you just didn’t have the time to get something together, but there are a lot of teams that want to play us, but alright, we’ll come to you, but next year you’ve got to come to us and it becomes a home-and-home (discussion).”
Calipari settled on playing Western Kentucky University tonight as opposed to trying to work out two-year deals within a short amount of time. He added that not playing at all this week went “out the window.”
“I still think it’s going to be special,” he said. “Whoever is in the arena, those people are going to say, ‘wow, this was special. I’m so happy I’m here and maybe this worked out for the best.’”
As for making up the game against the Cardinals this season, Calipari said a lot of variables would have to come into play during the remainder of the season.
“If there are cancellations and opportunities,” he said. “Obviously we play it. We just don’t know where this is all going.”
He added that if the game isn’t played, then it should be resumed at Rupp Arena next season.
