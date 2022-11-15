Sheppard

North Laurel High School standout Reed Sheppard announced his college decision last year and chose to attend Kentucky.

LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky coach John Calipari signed five players during the early signing period, including heralded guard D.J. Wagner.

Aaron Bradshaw, Robert Dillingham, Justin Edwards and North Laurel High School standout Reed Sheppard joined the class anchored by Wagner, the school announced Monday.