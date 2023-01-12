LEXINGTON (KT) —Kentucky was a heavy favorite against South Carolina on paper. It was a different outcome on the court.

The Gamecocks added to Kentucky’s mid-season slump with a stunning 71-68 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday night. Kentucky’s Southeastern Conference-leading 28-game home winning streak came to and end and it marked South Carolina’s first victory over Kentucky at Rupp Arena in 14 years.