(TNS) Conducting in-person recruiting visits during the thick of the college basketball season is an indicator of significant interest between a program and player.

Over the last few weeks, Kentucky men’s basketball has made an in-person visit to each of its five class of 2023 signees, a gesture that might seem symbolic, but that also shows the Wildcats’ desire to keep that star-studded recruiting class together. But with a relatively light on-court schedule for this season’s Wildcats in recent weeks (just two games from Dec. 5 to Dec. 20), UK Head Coach John Calipari has also found time to visit his top recruits in the class of 2024.