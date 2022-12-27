(TNS) Conducting in-person recruiting visits during the thick of the college basketball season is an indicator of significant interest between a program and player.
Over the last few weeks, Kentucky men’s basketball has made an in-person visit to each of its five class of 2023 signees, a gesture that might seem symbolic, but that also shows the Wildcats’ desire to keep that star-studded recruiting class together. But with a relatively light on-court schedule for this season’s Wildcats in recent weeks (just two games from Dec. 5 to Dec. 20), UK Head Coach John Calipari has also found time to visit his top recruits in the class of 2024.
Headlining this list is Ian Jackson, a shooting guard from New York City who is ranked as the No. 2 player in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite. Jackson spent his first junior-year visit on a trip to Kentucky for Big Blue Madness in October, and less than two weeks ago, Calipari returned the favor.
Both Calipari and Kentucky associate coach Orlando Antigua stayed behind in New York following UK’s loss to UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17 to watch Jackson play the following day at his high school in the Bronx. From a team standpoint, the result was underwhelming.
Jackson and his Cardinal Hayes High School team — the same school that counts UK legend Jamal Mashburn as an alum — lost by 30 points to Christ The King Regional, a team led by class of 2023 UCLA signee forward Brandon Williams.
But on an individual level, Jackson still did plenty of things that surely impressed Antigua, Calipari and the slew of other college coaches vying for his commitment.
Jackson scored 22 of Cardinal Hayes’ 48 points, using an impressive array of offensive moves to reach that scoring total.
“The physical profile just stands out: long arms, has big broad shoulder length,” said Ani Umana, the director of 5-State Hoop Report, who was at the game. “He was really comfortable playing on and off the ball, creating with the handle, able to get space and score, really get to the rim.
What about Jackson’s defensive ability?
“I think defensively he’s a solid on-ball defender. I think he’s a good team defender,” Umana said. “I saw him really read and intercept passes, getting to the help. He got a lot of pass deflections, especially in the first half … . For me, I saw a lot more impact as a team defender.”
