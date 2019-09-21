LOUISVILLE — The University of Louisville football team enters Saturday’s game versus Florida State riding an eight-game league losing streak. Louisville went winless in the league for the first time in school history. The last league win was a 56-10 victory over Syracuse at home on Nov. 18, 2017. Florida State owns a 15-4 all-time series advantage over the Cardinals, with the teams splitting the last six encounters. The Seminoles won the last game 28-24 in Louisville, while the Cardinals look for their second-straight win in Tallahassee after a 31-28 victory in 2017.
Sitting at 2-1, the Cardinals are looking for their first three-game winning streak since capturing three-consecutive wins to close the 2017 regular season.
They are averaging 40.0 points per game in their last two victories, scoring 38 points last weekend against Western Kentucky and 42 against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 7. Through three games, the Cardinals are averaging 32.3 points per game.
Last week, Louisville announced prior to kickoff that starting quarterback Jawon Pass would miss the game due to a foot injury, and the Cardinals prepared all week with the expectation that he’d miss Saturday’s game against the Seminoles.
“He (Pass) is a lot better today,” Satterfield said. “We’re going to take it day by day, we’ll see, you know, I would assume that he won’t practice tomorrow, but he may come in and be ready to go. I don’t know. I mean, he’s getting close. I would think he’d be able to practice this week, you know, but I think as we sit here today, we will probably have the same type plan as we did for the game from last week. Malik (Cunningham) and Evan (Conley) both will get all the reps Tuesday and then we’ll kind of see where we go from there.”
No matter the quarterback, Chatarius Atwell proved to be a big-play receiver for Louisville last Saturday. He caught four passes for 141 yards for the Cardinals, with three of the receptions going for touchdowns. Atwell caught touchdown passes of 9, 46 and 62 yards on Saturday. The Cardinals were balanced on offense with 205 yards passing to go with 210 yards rushing.
Defensively, the Cardinals have been stellar in the last two victories, holding the opposition to under 300 yards of total offense. Western Kentucky was limited to 288 yards of offense, totaling just 43 yards on the ground. Louisville is allowing just 125.0 yards on the ground through three games.
Javian Hawkins continues to spark the Louisville running game that has rushed for for 200 yards in each of the first three games. The Titusville, Fla., native has totaled 338 yards in the first three contests and scored his first career touchdown with a 20-yard run versus Western Kentucky last Saturday.
“We went into the season, we knew he (Hawkins) could potentially be a really good back and Hassan (Hall) too really,” head coach of the Cardinals Scott Satterfield said. “Both of those guys are explosive players. They run hard and that’s one about them. They’re not huge guys but they run hard. They break tackles. That’s the thing that has impressed me most about Hall is just about how he runs through tackles and continues to get a lot of yards after contact. I think he’s one of the better guys in the country with that as well. Guys who normally run that hard like that, maybe can’t take it the distance. These guys can take it the distance once they break the line of scrimmage.”
