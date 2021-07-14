LOUISVILLE (KT) — Coming out of Fox Lane High School in Bedford, New York a few years ago, catcher Henry Davis turned down a contract offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“They offered me a number and I said I wasn’t going to sign,” Davis said. “I said I could promise you that is a lot less you’ll get me for out of college.”
Davis was certainly right about that. After two-plus outstanding seasons for Louisville (including the shortened 2020 season), he was selected No. 1 overall by Pittsburgh in the MLB Draft Sunday in Denver. The suggested slotted value for the top pick is $8,415,300.
In landing a premium prospect, the Pirates are hopeful Davis will eventually become part of the foundation of their rebuilding program that allows them to become competitive again. They are currently last in the National League Central with a 34-46 record, 18 games behind the league-leading Milwaukee Brewers.
“We feel good that we’re bringing in a player who’s really a talent and has a chance to be a good big league player, and also someone who wants to be part of something really good and help us in that way, too,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said during a media session in Denver. “We’re thrilled to add him. You’re obviously betting on talent at the top of the draft. You’re also betting on the person and we feel really good about the person.”
Before settling on Davis, the Pirates considered Vanderbilt pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter and a group of four high school shortstops.
“We did have a group of players really close together,” Cherington said. “Ultimately Henry was on top of that group. We haven’t agreed (on a signing bonus). But we take him with some confidence and hope that we can (sign him).
The path that led the Pirates to select Davis culminated last week with an invitation to PNC Park for a private workout. Davis said he loved hearing about the Pirates’ plans for the future, how they’ve revamped their development program and plan to build through younger players.
