LOUISVILLE (KT) —If Louisville’s 39-34 win over Georgia Tech is any indication, opposing defenses - starting with Murray State Thursday night in L&N Stadium - are going to have a difficult time trying to contain what looks to have the potential of becoming coach Jeff Brohm’s most balanced offenses ever.
A former quarterback noted for his wide open, pass-heavy attacks, Brohm surprisingly called a handful more running plays (34) than passes (31) against the Yellow Jackets, resulting in 227 yards rushing and 247 passes.
At running back, he used a rotation of redshirt junior Jawhar Jordan, who started, reached 1,000 rushing yards, and scored on a 75-yard run, sophomore Maurice Turner and Wisconsin transfer Isaac Guerendo. Each got almost the same number of carries, with Jordan gaining 96 yards on seven tries, Turner 51 on seven carries and Guerendo 27 on six trips. Quarterback Jack Plummer showed some running ability too, gaining 51 yards on a combination of nine keepers and scrambles.
“I just think it’s a good crew,” Brohm said of the trio of running backs. “This year, we’re going to be able to run the ball. Then we’re going to have to be able to hit some play action. We’re lucky to have them and we’ve just got to continue to press forward with those guys and make sure they get enough touches because I do think they can make people miss and get extra yards after contact. They ran hard and they took care of the football. We came out in the second half and tried to establish our running game and build off that and mix in the pass, and I think that helped us.”
Brohm was also encouraged by the play of Louisville’s offensive line, which not only had a big role in creating space for the backs, but didn’t allow a sack. And they did it despite not getting any rest. Tackles Willie Tyler and Eric Miller, guards Michael Gonzalez and center Bryan Hudson went all the way.
“They definitely got better during the offseason and they played hard,” Brohm said. “We need to try to play a few more than that and I think we do have the capability to keep guys fresh and make sure we’re getting others ready. So you’ll see some of that as we go forward, but at the same time we want to play with our best guys as much as we can.”
During his weekly press conference Monday, Brohm said there were multiple areas on both offense and defense where he hopes to see improvement against Murray.
Offensively, “We missed some opportunities we had that could have got us points early and set the tone better, and that definitely hurt us,” Brohm said. “So we weren’t near as sharp as we need to be, especially in the passing game. We just need to be more consistent. In the second half we were. You don’t get to make a lot of mistakes and do things that are going to cost you.”
Defensively, Brohm said some of the problems were caused by the players, others by the coaches. He said the Cards gave up too many big plays, had miscommunication, lined up wrong at times and coaches got the calls in late at other times.”
Those miscues proved costly in the second quarter when Georgia Tech scored 28 unanswered points. He said U of L’s best defensive players were tackle Dezmond Tell and end Ashton Gillotte, both juniors. Tell forced the fumble that set up Jordan’s long touchdown run. Gillotte didn’t have any big plays, but was solid throughout.
“We need those two guys to get it done for us, and they did,” Brohm said.
Another bright spot was kicker Brock Travelstead, who hit on all four of his field goal attempts, three extra points, had one touchback on four kickoffs and averaged 46.2 yards on four punts. Nick Keller had three touchbacks on five kicks. Going into the game he hadn’t attempted a field goal in three seasons at Louisville.
“The thing that stood out, I thought special teams wise we gained an advantage,” Brohm said. “”Brock was outstanding and we needed every last kick he made.”
Murray, trying to bounce back from last season’s 2-9 record, opened with a 41-10 romp past Presbyterian College, marking the program’s 1,000th victory. U of L hasn’t played the Racers since 2017 when the Cards rolled 55-10 behind quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 249 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 100 yards rushing and a TD.
