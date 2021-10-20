LOUISVILLE (KT) -- Back-to-back losses in the final seconds, turning what could have been, and maybe should have been, a 5-1 record into 3-3 and again raising questions about Louisville coach Scott Satterfield’s decision-making and how successful this season can actually be.
This is fun? Apparently so. To hear Satterfield tell it, he and the Cardinals, who are 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference going into Saturday’s home game against Boston College, are having a blast. Really.
“Our guys are having fun,” Satterfield said during his first media appearance since a 34-33 loss to Virginia on Oct. 9. “Like, ‘I’m having the most fun I have ever had in my career.’ Guys were out there flying around Sunday.
“I mean (defensive end) Tabarius Peterson has been here forever and he told me last week he’s having the most fun he has ever had preparing and practicing hard, getting after it and going out and having fun in games. I told him that energy gives us a chance and that we have to figure out how to make one more play here and there to be able to be able to win those games.”
Fun or not, the Cards are coming off a bye week that Satterfield said earlier happened at the right time because some players needed to recover from various bumps and bruises so they could head into the second half of the season well-rested and close to full strength. Among that group is tight end Marshon Ford, defensive end Ashton Gillotte, linebacker CJ Avery and safties Kenderick Duncan and Quinterio Cole.
“Hopefully, they’re rejuvenated and ready to come back and have a great second half of the season,” he said.
Satterfield said he took the opportunity to give some of the starters and older players a break while working more with young players he expects to will be called upon later in the season.
“We know that these last six games we’re probably going to need some more guys who haven’t played as much,” he said.
Boston College (4-0, 0-2) started the season 4-0, but has lost back-to-back games against ranked teams -- then-No. 25 Clemson 19-13 and No. 18 North Carolina State 33-6 last weekend. The Cards opened as a nine-point favorite against the Eagles in Las Vegas Sunday, but that number had dropped to 6.5 points on Monday morning.
After BC, UofL will hit the road to take on NC State (5-1, 2-0) on Oct. 30 in Raleigh, N.C. Kickoff for that game has been set for 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. Then three of the Cards’ last four games will be in Cardinal Stadium, the lone exception being Duke (3-4, 0-3) in Raleigh-Durham, N.C. on Nov. 18.
Jackson ‘changed the game’
Satterfield was asked to comment on UofL’s announcement last week that it will retire Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson’s No. 8 jersey in ceremonies at the Syracuse game on Nov. 18. This, in part, is what he had to say:
“Everyone understood that he was one of the best players to have ever played here and probably one of the best players to every play college football. He was a generational player. He is a guy who changed the game of football and there aren’t that many players that have changed the game. Even at the NFL level, he has been that guy. There’s nothing he can’t do.
“Usually a guy is walking with a cane by the time they retire his number. I’m glad we did it now so he can enjoy it and really relish it. What a great honor. He’s going to come back here for it, which will be awesome.”
