LOUISVILLE (KT) -- Louisville’s football team made sure it would go into next Saturday’s all-important Governor’s Cup battle against Kentucky on a high note and carrying significant momentum by defeating 24th-ranked N.C. State 25-10 Saturday on an offensively-challenged cold, blustery day in Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals (7-4, 4-4 ACC) will take on UK at Kroger Field at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday with wins in five of its last six games, the only loss coming against No. 10 Clemson 31-16. The victory assured U of L of its first winning regular season record since 2019, Scott Satterfield’s first season as coach.