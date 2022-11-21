LOUISVILLE (KT) -- Louisville’s football team made sure it would go into next Saturday’s all-important Governor’s Cup battle against Kentucky on a high note and carrying significant momentum by defeating 24th-ranked N.C. State 25-10 Saturday on an offensively-challenged cold, blustery day in Cardinal Stadium.
The Cardinals (7-4, 4-4 ACC) will take on UK at Kroger Field at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday with wins in five of its last six games, the only loss coming against No. 10 Clemson 31-16. The victory assured U of L of its first winning regular season record since 2019, Scott Satterfield’s first season as coach.
U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham didn’t play against the Wolfpack due to a bruised shoulder, but the Cards’ tenacious defense, kicker James Turner, running back Jawhar Jordan and backup quarterback Brock Domann combined to make certain that Cunningham’s absence wasn’t fatal. His status for the UK game is uncertain.
Jordan, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Syracuse, had his best day as a Cardinal, accounting for 203 total yards with two touchdowns. He returned a kickoff for 98 yards in the second quarter, then scored U of L’s only offensive touchdown on a 2-yard run up the middle to give Louisville some breathing room with a 22-10 lead at the 10:05 mark of the fourth quarter.
“MVP, man,” Domann said of Jordan. “He’s special. He’s my roommate and we talked a lot about this and I couldn’t be more proud of him. He took over the game. His kick return turned everything.”
Domann, meanwhile, wasn’t spectacular, just steady in directiing the offense against one of the nation’s best defenses and boosting his record as a starter to 2-0. He completed 12-of-25 passes for 153 yards with no interceptions.
Aside from Jordan, kicker James Turner provided the rest of Louisville’s points with four field goals of 26, 23, 30 and 28 yards to tie his career best for number of field goals made in one game against Virginia last season.
Jordan’s electrifying kick return with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half gave U of L the lead for good at 10-3 and Turner’s field goal as time expired made it 13-3 at halftime.
With the Cards clinging to a 16-10 lead after another Turner field goal at the start of the fourth quarter, their defense all but wrapped up the victory when linebacker Momo Sanogo tackled N.C. State running back Michael Allen for no gain on a fourth-and-1 at the Wolfpack’s 45-yard line. Three plays later Domann competed a 36-yard pass to wide receiver Tyler Hudson to set up Jordan’s TD run that made it 22-10.
“I knew it was going to be a blue collar type of game,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “At the start of the game, I wasn’t sure anybody was going to score. It took a total team effort to win like we did. Offense, defense, kicking game, all three did some really good things.”
