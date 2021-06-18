LOUISVILLE (KT) -- Noah Locke has already proven that he’s a gifted, elite shooter. Now he is focused on showing off some of his other talents for his new team as a complement to his marksmanship.
After an extended display of his deadly shooting ability at the University of Florida, where he hit 40.3 percent from three-point range in three seasons, the 6-foot-3 guard is bringing his skills to Louisville for the 2021-22 campaign.
UofL coach Chris Mack calls Locke “one of the best pure shooters in the country,” noting that he can be accurate in several ways -- on the move, off the dribble and in transition.
Locke averaged 10.6 points as a junior last season for the Gators while making a team-high 57-of-141 treys (.404), with a season-high of 19 points at West Virginia. His career-best is 27 points against Texas A&M as a freshman. Nearly 64 percent of his field goal attempts last year came from beyond the arc and his 217 career three-pointers ranks ninth in UF history.
Locke readily acknowledges that “shooting is my biggest strength.” But that doesn’t mean he’s a one-trick pony, and he’s eager to prove it.
“I feel like I’m a good shooter and can be a great shooter,” he said during a media teleconference Wednesday afternoon. “Just continue to make those shots when I’m open. But I do feel like I can do other things. If I’m put in the right situation, which I am now, I think I can make different reads, get in the lane, draw fouls. . .stuff like that to make my teammates better. Overall, just be a better version of myself.”
Locke didn’t initially mention defense, but when asked about it responded that he believes he’s a “good defender” too.
“I have a toughness about me,” he said. “Defense is a lot more mental. I feel like when it’s time to get a stop, I can get one. I wouldn’t say I’m the best defender in the world, I still have work to do. But I definitely can guard. If I have to get a stop, I will.”
When Locke decided to leave Florida and put his name in the transfer portal, he got plenty of interest before choosing UofL over finalists Connecticut, North Carolina, Oregon and Providence. A major factor was his earlier relationship with Mack, who recruited him out of the McDonogh School near Baltimore while he was coaching at Xavier. Locke also wanted a better situation in which to showcase his versatility as a combo guard.
“I felt a great vibe from the (Xavier) coaches. That was the biggest thing with my commitment to Louisville,” he said. “I had a good connection with (Mack) coming out of high school and I felt I could get the opportunity I was looking for, that he had a good plan for me. It was the best position I could put myself in.”
Louisville lost both starting guards, David Johnson and Carlik Jones, so the opportunity for substantial playing time next season is obviously available and Locke is in the mix with three other newcomers -- Mike James, El Ellis and Jerrod West.
