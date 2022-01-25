LEXINGTON (KT) — Jacob Toppin isn’t looking ahead to Kansas.
The Kentucky forward and the rest of his teammates are focused on Tuesday night’s contest against Mississippi State ahead of a showdown against the No. 5 Jayhawks Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
“I don’t know why (anyone) would consider (Mississippi State) a trap game, they’re a very good team,” Toppin said Monday. “I don’t know their record, but I know they have been winning games. They’re very physical and I don’t think it’s a trap game at all. I think we’ve got to go out there and fight for 40 minutes. That’s what we’re going to do.”
Kentucky associate coach Orlando Antigua agreed with Toppin on the Wildcats possibly overlooking the Bulldogs.
“It’s something that we’re not doing,” he said. “I’ve got to say that this team is a really, really good team. Mississippi State is a well-coached team. Coach (Ben) Howland is a Final Four coach who’s done it, and he’s done an incredible job at Mississippi State.”
The Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) are coming off an 80-71 loss at red-hot Auburn. The Tigers (18-1, 7-0) ascended to the top of the Associated Press Top-25 poll Monday for the first time in school history. Despite Auburn’s current status as the No. 1 team in the nation, Toppin thinks the Wildcats would have fared better if not for an injury to second-leading scorer TyTy Washington in the first half.
“I’m not the type to make excuses, but when TyTy got hurt, it changed the whole speed of the game,” he said. “We were up, and I believe if TyTy would have not got hurt, we would have won that game, 100 percent. Things happen and we have to move forward from it.”
Despite the absence of Washington, Toppin said the Wildcats displayed toughness, and others noticed as Kentucky remained No. 12 in the AP poll this week.
“It shows the type of team we are. We’re going to fight no matter what comes our way. We weren’t happy with the outcome but we’ve got to learn from it, get better and just move on,” Toppin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.