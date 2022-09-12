GAINESVILLE, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops made history Saturday night in Gainesville.

For the first time since the 1976-77 seasons - a span of 45 years - No. 20 Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) notched two straight victories over No. 12 Florida, with the latest, a 26-16 triumph Saturday, giving Stoops his 61st victory as coach of the Wildcats to surpass the late Paul “Bear” Bryant as the program’s winningest coach. It is a record that stood since 1953.