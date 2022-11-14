(TNS) LEXINGTON — It had been 26 outings since Vanderbilt last won a game against a Southeastern Conference opponent.
Facing a Kentucky squad that has simply failed to live up to expectations, Vandy reset its “last SEC win” counter to zero with a stunning 24-21 win on a cold and blustery day at Kroger Field.
The Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 in SEC), who were already eligible for a program-record seventh straight bowl game and looking to improve their postseason landing spot, put up another lackluster offensive effort. Mixed with a defense that couldn’t come up with stops against elusive Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright, Kentucky failed to string enough plays together for a victory.
Vandy, aided by a pair of fourth-down conversions — one thanks to a UK penalty that wiped out an interception, and later a 40-yard completion downfield — drove the length of the field and scored a touchdown with 32 seconds left.
UK didn’t have a response.
