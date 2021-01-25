LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky ended one streak and started another one Saturday night.
The Wildcats snapped a three-game slide with an 82-69 win over LSU, giving the Wildcats a shot of much-needed momentum after three losses left Kentucky in a dire need of a victory. It was the Wildcats’ first win since a 76-58 win at Florida on Jan. 9.
Kentucky (5-9, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) made nine of its first 14 field goals, including four three-pointers, setting the tone early for the decisive win.
“We needed to win a game,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “I’m disgusted over the last couple (of games). We needed to win this.”
The Wildcats led from start to finish against the Tigers, who lost for the second straight time. LSU, which lost to Alabama in its last outing, fell to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
Kentucky made seven-pointers, including four in the opening half. BJ Boston, Davion Mintz, and Dontaie Allen connected on two shots each from long range.
For the second straight contest, Boston led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points as four players finished in double figures. Keion Brooks followed Boston with 15 points, followed by Olivier Sarr with 13 and Mintz finished with 11. Brooks just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.
Boston scored eight in a row in the second half after the Tigers narrowed the lead to single digits. The timely production by Boston allowing the Wildcats to stay in the lead and prevent a late collapse similar to last Wednesday’s disappointing 63-62 setback at Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.