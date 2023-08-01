LEXINGTON — Kentucky senior quarterback Devin Leary has been named to the watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

