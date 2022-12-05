(KT)  Kentucky made its visit across the pond a memorable one Sunday.

The 19th-ranked Wildcats extended their winning streak to three with a 73-69 triumph over Michigan in London, England, a win Kentucky (6-2) needed to show it could beat teams of the same caliber. In their first two outings against quality opponents this season, the Wildcats came up short in an 86-77 double overtime loss to Michigan State, followed by an 88-72 setback to Gonzaga two weeks ago.