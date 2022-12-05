(KT) Kentucky made its visit across the pond a memorable one Sunday.
The 19th-ranked Wildcats extended their winning streak to three with a 73-69 triumph over Michigan in London, England, a win Kentucky (6-2) needed to show it could beat teams of the same caliber. In their first two outings against quality opponents this season, the Wildcats came up short in an 86-77 double overtime loss to Michigan State, followed by an 88-72 setback to Gonzaga two weeks ago.
Kentucky found a perimeter shooter it could rely on in clutch moments — Casen Wallace — and another — Antonio Reeves — who can make outside shots with consistency.
Wallace, the Most Valuable Player in the Hall of Fame London Showcase, drained a 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining that pushed a two-point margin to five and gave Kentucky the cushion it needed to survive a close game, despite missing four free throws in the closing minutes.
The freshman guard finished with 14 points and added eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in what may be his best outing of the season. He was perfect on all four of his three-point attempts from the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.