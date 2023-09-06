Greiger

Jalen Geiger returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a 44-14 win over Ball State last Saturday at Kroger Field.

 Photo by Les Nicholson

LEXINGTON (KT) — Mark Stoops couldn’t fault his team’s effort in a season-opening 44-14 win over Ball State last Saturday, but the Kentucky coach wasn’t happy with the lack of attention to details.

“I will say that the biggest thing, the biggest compliment I could say for our team is they were definitely ready to play the game. Emotionally, I thought physically we were ready to play the game,” Stoops earlier this week. “I thought our guys played physical on both sides of the ball. We played really mentally. They were ready to play. What we did not play was very clean.