Jacob Toppin was instrumental in Kentucky's win over Florida by recording a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

 LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky is starting to live up to the preseason hype.

The Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC) have won six straight going into tonight’s contest against Arkansas (16-7, 5-5) and have lost just once since a 63-56 victory at No. 9 Tennessee on Jan. 14 in Knoxville. Kentucky is coming off a 72-67 win over Florida Saturday night.

