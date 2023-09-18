LEXINGTON (KT) — For the third straight time, Kentucky opened the season undefeated at 3-0, but is still lacking offensive perfection three weeks into the season.
The Wildcats defeated Akron 35-3 Saturday night at Kroger Field in their final tuneup before opening the Southeastern Conference at Vanderbilt next Saturday in Nashville.
Kentucky’s first-half struggles, especially on offense, were reminiscent to performances in the first two quarters against Ball State and Eastern Kentucky during the first two weeks of the season.
“We’re not playing to our standards with the up front on the offensive line. Whether we’re getting beat, whether it’s snaps, whether it’s holds, you know, just things of that nature,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “But there’s enough blame to go around to all groups in all areas. … I really believe in our team. There’s no question that we’re going to work, we’re going to fight, we’re going to grind. But we do have some expectations that we’re not making right now in certain positions. So there’s no excuse for that.”
Kentucky scored on its first and last possession of the first half and overcame three fumbles (one lost), a missed field goal attempt (53 yards) and two bad snaps in the first half to easily defeat Akron.
