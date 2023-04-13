LOUISVILLE (KT) — Kenny Payne’s roster upgrade campaign had its most successful day yet when the University of Louisville basketball program announced the signing of two highly-sought recruits within hours of each other Wednesday.
Payne hit the transfer portal to land arguably the most promising recruit of his short tenure with the signing of Illinois transfer Skyy Clark for the Cardinals’ 2023-24 class. Later in the day, UofL released the news that 6-8 Trentyn Flowers was reclassifying into the 2023 class and had signed a national letter of intent.
The two signings catapulted Louisville’s six-man recruiting class to No. 5 in the 247Sports rankings. They join a group that also includes Top 100 signees Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams Jr., along with 247Sports No. 18 center Dennis Evans and JUCO guard Koron Davis.
Clark, a 6-foot-3 guard from Los Angeles, played in the first 13 games, with 12 starts for the Illini as a freshman before quitting for what he described as “personal reasons.”
“We’re fortunate to have an elite point guard in Skyy who’s very talented and gifted, but more importantly has the character needed to be a Louisville Cardinal,” Payne said in a release. “His ability to score, distribute and run a basketball team as a leader is what we need. In order to truly change a culture, you need guys that have the mental makeup on and of the court to do the right things, and he’s an example of one of the players that this community will love watching grow.”
Clark originally signed with Kentucky as a junior, but then asked for release from his letter of intent. In his brief time at Illinois, he averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while playing an average of 24.4 minutes. He shot 41.0 percent overall and 33.3 percent from three-point range.
Flowers, a guard/wing rated as No. 6 small forward in the country by 247Sports, averaged 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as a junior at Combine Academy in Charlotte, N.C., leading his team to a 37-5 record and the Phenom HoopState Championship title. He had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the championship game against Winston-Salem Christian. Flowers was also a standout on the AAU circuit last summer, averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
“Trentyn is one of the most talented young players -- regardless of class -- in the country,” Payne said in a release. “He’s a 6-8 guard who can score, rebound, pass and defend, and he’s an elite athlete with a very good basketball IQ. He has a bright future in his game and has the discipline and work ethic to be a great basketball player. He’s as excited as we are for him to be a part of this basketball program.”
Among other players, Payne will now turn his attention to landing another highly sought recruit in 6-8 210-pound Mackenzie Mgbako, who on Tuesday decommitted from Duke following the announcement that sophomore Kyle Filipowski, the Blue Devils’ leading scorer, would return for his sophomore season.
The competition for Mgbako, who is ranked the No. 7 player in the class by 247Sports, will be ferocious. He was the leading scorer in the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland, Oregon over the weekend. He played for Roselle Catholic Boys High School in New Jersey, where he averaged 16.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in leading Roselle to Max Prep’s No. 1 national ranking this past season.
Payne also has his eye on potential prospects at the NBA Academy Africa after signing Emmanuel Okorafor from there in January. Payne was one of about 20 U.S. college coaches who accepted the Academy’s invitation to Saly, Senegal, to watch 30 players practice and scrimmage last week. However, most programs sent assistants, with Payne and DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield being the only head coaches who made the 4,500-mile trip.
