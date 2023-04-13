LOUISVILLE (KT) — Kenny Payne’s roster upgrade campaign had its most successful day yet when the University of Louisville basketball program announced the signing of two highly-sought recruits within hours of each other Wednesday.

Payne hit the transfer portal to land arguably the most promising recruit of his short tenure with the signing of Illinois transfer Skyy Clark for the Cardinals’ 2023-24 class. Later in the day, UofL released the news that 6-8 Trentyn Flowers was reclassifying into the 2023 class and had signed a national letter of intent.