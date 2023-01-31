SPORTS-BKC-CLAY-COLUMN-LX

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) reacts after being called for a foul against Kansas during Saturday’s game at Rupp Arena, Jan. 29, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)

 Silas Walker

(TNS)  After Saturday night’s 77-68 home loss to No. 9-ranked Kansas at Rupp Arena, Kentucky basketball’s official record is 14-7 overall and 5-3 in the SEC.

Only here is the Cats real record: 1-6.

Tags

Recommended for you