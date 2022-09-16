SPORTS-FBC-CLAY-COLUMN-LX

Mark Stoops is 61-53 as head coach at Kentucky. Since starting the Wildcats rebuilding project by losing 24 of his first 36 games, Stoops has gone 49-29. 

 Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

(TNS) When debating the idea of whether Mark Stoops would ever be tempted to leave Kentucky for some college football power, the argument goes that at his current pace, one day UK might build a statue in Stoops’ honor.

Build it now.