(KT)  CLEMSON, S.C. —Louisville’s football team charged into its game against Clemson (9-1, 7-0) Saturday on a four-game winning streak and with high hopes of ending its futility against the No. 12 Tigers, but limped out with yet another loss, this one by a deceptive 31-16 in front of 80,176 fans in Memorial Stadium.

UofL lost for the eighth time in as many tries against Clemson, which won its 39th consecutive home game to tie Oklahoma for the second-longest streak in history. Nebraska owns the record of 47 in a row.