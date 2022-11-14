(KT) CLEMSON, S.C. —Louisville’s football team charged into its game against Clemson (9-1, 7-0) Saturday on a four-game winning streak and with high hopes of ending its futility against the No. 12 Tigers, but limped out with yet another loss, this one by a deceptive 31-16 in front of 80,176 fans in Memorial Stadium.
UofL lost for the eighth time in as many tries against Clemson, which won its 39th consecutive home game to tie Oklahoma for the second-longest streak in history. Nebraska owns the record of 47 in a row.
The Cards trailed 17-7 at halftime and couldn’t get anything going consistently against Clemson’s aggressive blitzing defense, which produced four sacks, nine tackles for loss, and numerous hits on Cunningham and Domann or quarterback hurries.
The Cards’ defense gave their offense several chances, recovering three fumbles, but UofL was unable to convert any of them into points. The visitors made the game look closer than it actually was by getting a touchdown on the final play of the game, a 31-yard pass from Domann to Braden Smith.
