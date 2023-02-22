(KT) Rick Pitino resurrected Kentucky basketball and it’s time his accomplishments are recognized and give credit where it’s past due.

Two of Pitino’s last two teams he coached at Kentucky were in the spotlight when the school honored the 1996-98 teams during halftime of a 66-54 win over Tennessee last Saturday at Rupp Arena. During his eight years with the Wildcats, Pitino compiled a 219-50 record, including a remarkable 97-12 mark in his final three seasons.

