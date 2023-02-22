(KT) Rick Pitino resurrected Kentucky basketball and it’s time his accomplishments are recognized and give credit where it’s past due.
Two of Pitino’s last two teams he coached at Kentucky were in the spotlight when the school honored the 1996-98 teams during halftime of a 66-54 win over Tennessee last Saturday at Rupp Arena. During his eight years with the Wildcats, Pitino compiled a 219-50 record, including a remarkable 97-12 mark in his final three seasons.
The 1995-96 squad coached by Pitino won an NCAA championship just seven years after taking a program that had been rocked by a recruiting scandal and was on probation for the first two years of his tenure with Kentucky. He guided the Wildcats to three Final Four appearances and most of the players on the 1998 squad were his recruits.
Two of Pitino’s former players— Jared Prickett and Derek Anderson — and a former assistant and long-time Kentucky coach — Tubby Smith — praised Pitino for his accomplishments.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for coach Pitino,” Prickett said. “ He was tough, you know, as a as a coach. … I think he should come back. You know, time heals all wounds or whatever. He did a lot of great things for the school and brought the program back and helped it out a lot. And so I got a lot of respect for Coach Pitino.”
Smith, who won a national title after succeeding Pitino, who left for the Boston Celtics after leading the Wildcats to a national runner-up finish in 1997, said his former boss should be applauded for the success during his eight-year run in Lexington.
“I think he should be celebrated for his contributions to continuing the great legacy of Kentucky basketball,” he said. “Kentucky basketball is bigger than any one of us, any coach and Adolph Rupp had a pretty big impact on it, but it’s bigger than any one of us and that’s what makes it so great.”
Anderson, who sat out the 1997 championship game because of a torn ACL and played in just 16 games before suffering the season-ending injury, played for two seasons and was an integral part of the team’s national championship run the previous season.
“I’ve always loved Coach P,” Anderson said. “He’s taught me a lot. He’s been a great friend of mine for years, even though he didn’t play me (in the NCAA Tournament in 1997) and didn’t tell me, he was looking out for me and I’ll always love him for that.
“I think we should always bring him back and keep him close to the University for what he’s done for all of us, not just the fans and the University, but for the players. I think we all collectively gotten something from him and we should give (something back) in return and reward him with a kind gesture or something, I think it would be great if we could bring him back one day.”
Many never embraced Pitino’s move to Louisville in 2001, where he coached the Cardinals for 16 seasons, but his impact on the Kentucky basketball program should never be forgotten. Pitino deserves credit for reviving the Wildcats during a pivotal moment in school history.
