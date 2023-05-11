Crum and Hall

An autographed poster of late Louisville coach Denny Crum and late Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall hangs on the wall at Papaleno's Restaurant in Berea.

 Keith Taylor/Kentucky Today

LEXINGTON (KT) — A promotional poster that hangs on the wall at Papaleno’s Restuarant in Berea tells the story of the relationship between late Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall and late Louisville coach Denny Crum.

The poster, titled “Either Way, You Can’t Lose,” featured Hall and Crum promoting Converse, the shoe that dominated the sneaker circuit before the Nike explosion took over the market. Crum and Hall are shown at a table with their hands locked depicting an arm wrestling match, with a locker and Kentucky and Louisville jerseys hanging behind each coach. Both schools wore Converse at the time and it wasn’t hard for the two coaches to connect and promote the  brand of their era.

