LOUISVILLE (KT) -- How’s this for a timely role reversal? Louisville’s much-maligned defense came to the rescue of the Cardinals’ error-prone offense for a change rather than the other way around, paving the way for a 28-14 victory over Boston College Saturday in Cardinal Stadium.
So UofL (4-3, 2-2 ACC) got back on the winning track, snapping a two-game skid that came by a total of four points. The win, on a gray, raining afternoon/early evening, unfolded in front of a crowd that was announced at 38,202. And most of the wet fans had departed by early in the fourth quarter.
Before they left they saw UofL’s offensive unit revert to its old masochistic habits, committing four turnovers -- two fumbles and two interceptions -- after losing just seven through the first six games.
But the defense bailed out their teammates on the other side of the ball by not letting BC (4-3, 0-3) score a single point off the turnovers until a late touchdown.
Then the offense took over, and quarterback Malik Cunningham, who had tormented the Eagles most of the game, put the finishing touches on the win by directing a 75-yard drive that ended with his 14-yard touchdown run with 2:53 remaining.
That was Cunningham’s third TD of the day, following scoring runs of one and 10 yards. He wound up with 133 rushing yards in 13 carries and added another 107 yards passing, surpassing 2,000 career yards on the ground.
