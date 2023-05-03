(TNS)  A Kentucky Derby post draw can be without drama, and that seemed to be the case when they were pulling the magic pills mid-day Monday at Churchill Downs.

Forte figured to be made the morning line favorite, and he was after getting the 15 post with the first pill pulled. Todd Pletcher had to breathe a sigh of relief when his top runner drew outside of heavy traffic. Forte has won four Grade 1 races as a closer, and was made the 3-1 morning line favorite.