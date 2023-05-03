(TNS) A Kentucky Derby post draw can be without drama, and that seemed to be the case when they were pulling the magic pills mid-day Monday at Churchill Downs.
Forte figured to be made the morning line favorite, and he was after getting the 15 post with the first pill pulled. Todd Pletcher had to breathe a sigh of relief when his top runner drew outside of heavy traffic. Forte has won four Grade 1 races as a closer, and was made the 3-1 morning line favorite.
Pletcher and Brad Cox are two trainers who are trying to overwhelm the 20-horse field with numbers. They have seven horses in the Derby and five of the top 10 morning line choices.
Tapit Trice is another off-the-pace horse trained by Pletcher who won a thriller at the Blue Grass Stakes (G1), got post 5 and was made the 5-1 second choice. Kingsbarns, a stalker who won the Louisiana Derby (G2), will start from post 6 at 12-1 odds.
Pletcher was his typical neutral self when discussing the draw with media Monday. He wanted his horses to avoid any disadvantages that can come with the draw, but you can’t see how the race will go until they run it.
“The key for both of them inside will be the first step,” Pletcher told media about the start for Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.
Cox’s top hope is Angel of Empire in post 14 and third-choice odds of 8-1. Verifying could try to set the early pace and will want to go out fast from post 2 at 15-1, the same odds as his stablemate Jace’s Road in 12.
