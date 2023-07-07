(TNS) LEXINGTON — Kentucky is the only state with waterways serving as borders on three of its sides, and it’s home to the largest artificial lakes — two of them — east of the Mississippi River. In addition, there are more than 90,000 miles of streams and 13 major river basins coursing through the state.
Whether you grew up in the Bluegrass State or not, it’s likely you’ll find yourself out on the water at some point if you make your home here, especially during the dog days of summer.
So do you need a license to steer a pontoon boat or take the wheel of your friend’s speed boat? Here’s what to know about boating licenses in Kentucky, who needs one and how to get one.
Do I need a license to drive a boat in KY?
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the state agency that enforces boating laws, a person must be 12 years or older to operate a motorized boat with 10 horsepower or more on public waters. That should rule out the typical pontoon or speed boat you’re likely to see on one of Kentucky’s lakes.
Generally, there is no requirement to have a boating license, but children between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a Kentucky Boating Education Certificate card. They can obtain one after showing they’ve successfully completed a basic boating safety course endorsed by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
Once you’ve turned 18 in Kentucky, you do not need a license to operate a motorized boat, according to KDFWR. However, regardless of age, the agency recommends taking a short boater education course.
State data shows it pays to know what you’re doing. Just this year through the Fourth of July holiday, there have already been 18 boating accident reports and two related deaths, according to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Division.
Zooming out to the last five years, the U.S. Coast Guard reported more than 52 boating-related deaths and 205 boating accidents in Kentucky.
Where can I find a proper boater education course?
KDFWR has endorsed several courses and advertises them on its website under boater education.
Each class ends with the participant being awarded a certificate, commonly referred to as a blue card. When obtaining a certificate through boat-ed.com, for example, the person signs up, pays a fee and can then begin taking the course, which takes between three to four hours to complete.
Once the course is complete, the person can then print out a temporary certificate and use it immediately. You receive your permanent card two weeks later in the mail.
Once issued, the card never expires and is good for life.
How much does a boater license cost in Kentucky?
The cost of obtaining your boating certification depends on which of the endorsed courses you take. The paid courses generally cost between $30 to $60.
The state wildlife agency does also include a free option on its list of approved boating certification courses, however.
What about children younger than 12 years old?
Even under adult supervision, children younger than 12 years old may not operate a motorboat, a state agency spokesperson confirmed.
Additionally, if there are children younger than 12 on a boat, they must wear a life jacket. Water wings or inflatable rings do not count as appropriate life-saving devices.
Regardless of the person’s age, it’s a good idea for boat passengers to wear life jackets. A passenger can still fall overboard and be knocked unconscious, be pulled under by a strong current or tire out while swimming. Even good swimmers can drown, and alcohol consumption can also lead to lower inhibitions, and for that reason, it’s often a factor in drownings.
Kentucky has more drownings than the U.S. average, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it is a leading cause of death for children younger than age 4.
Can you have alcohol on a boat in Kentucky?
Kentucky law prohibits drinking alcoholic beverages in public spaces with the exception of businesses licensed to sell alcohol. According to state guidance, waterways are considered public places.
Further, KRS 222.202 states “a person is guilty of alcohol intoxication when he appears in a public place manifestly under the influence of alcohol to the degree that he may endanger himself or other persons or property, or unreasonably annoy persons in his vicinity.”
What are the rules around water skiing in Kentucky?
In the eyes of the law, water skiing is any activity in which a person is riding in or on water skis, kneeboards, wakeboards, tubes or similar equipment directly in the boat’s wake while it’s underway. It does not matter whether the person is holding a rope attached to the boat or not, according to Kentucky’s 2023 Boating Guide.
Water skiing is only allowed between sunrise and sunset, and it is illegal to do so while under the influence.
The operator and skier should be aware of designated “no skiing” areas. This includes being within 100 feet of a commercial boat dock, moorage harbor or swimming area or within 2,000 feet of a lock or dam. To do otherwise is to attract the attention of law enforcement, given it’s one of the most common complaints officers receive while patrolling Kentucky’s waterways.
Additionally, anyone being towed across the water in this way must wear a life jacket. There must also be an observer age 12 or older or a wide-angle rearview mirror the person steering the boat can use to check on skiers.
