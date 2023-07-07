Boats

A pair of boats are captured traveling along the waters of Cypress Bay just off the main Kentucky Lake channel in southeastern Calloway County.

 Ledger & Times file photo

(TNS)  LEXINGTON — Kentucky is the only state with waterways serving as borders on three of its sides, and it’s home to the largest artificial lakes — two of them — east of the Mississippi River. In addition, there are more than 90,000 miles of streams and 13 major river basins coursing through the state.

Whether you grew up in the Bluegrass State or not, it’s likely you’ll find yourself out on the water at some point if you make your home here, especially during the dog days of summer.