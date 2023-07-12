LOUISVILLE (KT) — Kyle Kuric is returning to the scene of his greatest performance as a Louisville basketball player more than a decade ago and hoping to provide Cardinal fans with more memories.

Last week Kuric became the latest addition to The Ville, a team composed of mostly former U of L players that will compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event to be televised by ESPN. The team will host the Louisville Regional in Freedom Hall July 25-31.

