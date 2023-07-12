LOUISVILLE (KT) — Kyle Kuric is returning to the scene of his greatest performance as a Louisville basketball player more than a decade ago and hoping to provide Cardinal fans with more memories.
Last week Kuric became the latest addition to The Ville, a team composed of mostly former U of L players that will compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event to be televised by ESPN. The team will host the Louisville Regional in Freedom Hall July 25-31.
“I’m super excited to play in TBT with the Louisville squad, get back to playing at Freedom Hall and play with some guys I used to play with, have a good time and try to win a championship,” Kuric said during a Zoom media call Friday from Spain, where he plays professional basketball. “Excited to get back and I can’t wait to get started.”
Freedom Hall is a special place for the 33-year-old, who played in 118 career games at UofL from 2008-12, including 36 as a starter and team captain during his senior season.
It was at that historic venue that Kuric came off the bench as a sophomore and sparked the Cards’ 78-68 upset of No. 1 Syracuse in Louisville’s final game there on March 6, 2010, before the Cards moved to the KFC Yum! Center. In what became known as “Kyle’s Korner,” because most of his baskets came from that area, Kuric hit 9-of-11 field goal attempts -- including 4-of-6 three-pointers -- to score a career-high 22 points.
“I can’t wait to play (in Freedom Hall),” Kuric said. “It’s one of the main reasons that I decided to play in TBT. I think the atmosphere is gonna be unbelievable. The Louisville fans are always great. To go back into that building, especially the way that it all ended there, is going to be something special. It’s gonna be a lot of fun for us.”
Kuric said he has relived those moments against Syracuse often over the years while watching a video of the game with his son.
“I still think about it quite a bit,” he said. “I still watch it quite a bit too. Not as much as I used to, but it was such an amazing night for me and the team, and hopefully we can have some more special games there. It’s going to be awesome walking in there. I haven’t been back there at all since that game. It’s not going to be as loud as it was for that game, but hopefully we can get the place rocking again one more time.”
