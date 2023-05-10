LOUISVILLE (KT)If you’re a college basketball fan, you have known for decades that Denny Crum was a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coach who became an iconic figure in Louisville as well as to Cardinal fans scattered throughout the country as he guided the Cardinals to two national championships (1980, 1986) and six Final Four appearances in his first 15 seasons.

However, you may not know that college hoops was just the most serious and public of his many passions because he was something of a renaissance man. He was an avid fisherman and hunter -- his most prized memento of those trips is the bear he bagged in Alaska that looms over a room in his house. He owned racehorses, he was an accomplished golfer and an intense poker player who competed in the World Series of Poker and put together charity poker events at Caeser’s Southern Indiana. He hosted an entertaining radio show with former UK coach Joe Hall, a one-time fierce rival.