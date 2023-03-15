Bird with ball

This sea gull had everyone's attention when it took Brad Fabel's ball from the famed island green at TPC Sawgrass in Florida and promptly dropped it into the adjoining water.

Professional golf’s most prestigious non-major tournament started Thursday, and one of golf’s most infamous holes will — as usual — garner much of the golfing world’s attention. A native Kentuckian has a share of history related to the famed Island Green at TPC Sawgrass, the trademark hole of The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Brad Fabel, who was born in Louisville and grew up in Madisonville, was the first PGA golfer to make a hole-in-one at the Players on the 17th hole, a short par-three that is considered one of the toughest challenges in golf.

