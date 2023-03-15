Professional golf’s most prestigious non-major tournament started Thursday, and one of golf’s most infamous holes will — as usual — garner much of the golfing world’s attention. A native Kentuckian has a share of history related to the famed Island Green at TPC Sawgrass, the trademark hole of The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Brad Fabel, who was born in Louisville and grew up in Madisonville, was the first PGA golfer to make a hole-in-one at the Players on the 17th hole, a short par-three that is considered one of the toughest challenges in golf.
Since that tournament began in 1982, only 10 PGA tour members have aced that short hole in tournament play going into Thursday’s opening round. (Editor’s note: Hayden Buckley became the 11th to accomplish that feat in the first round Thursday. His pitching wedge on the 125-yard hole landed behind the pin and spun back into the hole.)
On the 17th, golfers hit to a green, only 24 yards wide, surrounded by water and plays anywhere between 124 to 140 yards, depending on pin placement. Swirling winds add to the difficulty of hitting a safe shot. There is absolutely no margin for error on the diabolical hole, as evidence by the fact that last year the hole played to an over-par average of 3.265 strokes.
Not only did Fabel make the first hole-in-one at the 17th, he also has the distinction of having the oddest moment at that hole. It was 1998 and he hit his tee shot onto the green. A seagull proceeded to pick the ball and carry it a few yards before dropping it into the water.
I became friends with Fabel when he was playing in junior golf tournaments in western Kentucky before he graduated in 1973 from Madisonville-North Hopkins High School. Although he was seven years younger than me, we had the occasion to play several rounds of golf together — the last time in the mid-1970s at a practice round before the annual invitational tournament at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club. I was no match for him, but his skill was well known in the area, resulting in several golfers following us on the course. They saw plenty of great shots from Brad — but not from me. It was obvious Brad was headed to a professional career — he was a semifinalist at the 1973 U.S. Junior Amateur and won the 1974 Kentucky State Amateur. He played golf at the University of Houston, then transferred to Western Kentucky University. He played on the PGA Tour from 1985-93 and 1996-2001. Since 2005 he has worked as a rules official on the PGA Tour.
Of the times we played, only one time was I able to match him. I guess there needs to be an asterisk by that statement. We were at my home course in Princeton and only played three holes before a thunderstorm stopped the round. I had an uncharacteristic two birdies and a par — the best start I’ve ever had on any course. But we were even since he was 2-under par after three holes!
The 17th at The Players Championship abounds in history which you may hear TV announcers recount — all the golf balls that have ended up in the water (93 ended up wet in the 2007 tournament) as well as the highest score by a pro (Bob Tway hit four balls in the water, three-putted and walked off the green with a 12). But you can get one-up on the TV folks when you ask family and friends a trivia question — who is the Kentucky-born and reared golfer who has made the most history on to that hole?
