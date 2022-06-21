LOUISVILLE (KT) — morning my wife told me the news that an old college friend had died. News of his passing gripped me all day.
Any UK basketball fan of the late 1960s will remember the legendary trio of “Issel, Casey and Pratt,” each Mr. Basketball in their home state who led the Wildcats to great seasons — yet barely missing their shot at a national championship.
With Mike Pratt’s passing this week, now two of the trio are deceased. Mike Casey, who led Shelby County to a state basketball championship while accruing the Mr. Basketball honor in Kentucky, died in 2009. The only one remaining is Dan Issel, who had a stellar NBA career with the Denver Nuggets. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.
I was in the same freshmen class as those three — long before Wildcat Lodge was built. The basketball team was housed in Haggin Hall, the newest dorm on campus in 1966, and that’s where my connection with them began. Casey was the one seen most often, usually playing ping-pong in the dorm’s lobby area.
Covering the UK basketball team for the Kentucky Kernel, the five-day daily campus newspaper, strengthened my relationships with the Wildcat players, resulting in experiences that are forever forged in my mind.
In 1968, my parents and I watched in Memorial Coliseum as Kentucky was stunned in the Mideast Regional finals by Ohio State. UK led with five seconds to go, only to have Dave Sorenson hit a basket at the buzzer to give the Buckeyes the win. It was UK’s only homecourt loss of the season.
In 1969, as sports editor of the Kernel, I traveled with the team to Madison, Wisconsin, where UK was taken down by brash Al McGuire, who ambushed UK Coach Adolph Rupp in a pre-tournament press conference. At that time UK did not have a Black on its squad, a fact that McGuire used to his advantage to motivate his team and infuriate Rupp. UK had beaten McGuire’s squad the previous year in the opening game of the Mideast Regional, but Marquette took the 1969 game, 81-74.
Then came the 1969-70 season — the trio’s senior year — and a national championship seemed to be in the offing. In the Mideast Regional finals in Columbus, Ohio, I was courtside to see Issel, plagued with foul trouble, whistled out of the game on a charging call with 10:16 left. Jacksonville won that game 106-100 and advanced to the Final Four. UK ended its season with a 26-2 record.
It was a different era in basketball in those days. Players weren’t as insulated as they have been in recent decades. The players were esteemed, but didn’t have cocky attitudes (well, most didn’t.)
I loved to watch those teams and have memories that I’ll never forget.
Like the UK-Notre Dame game in Freedom Hall when Pratt scored a career-high 42 points to lead Kentucky past Digger Phelps’ Irish 102-100. Pratt was 8-for-8 from the free throw line and grabbed eight rebounds.
I traveled with the team in 1970 to its road series against Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Issel poured in 53 points against Ole Miss in a resounding win on Feb. 7, then we traveled to Starkville for a Monday night (Feb. 9) encounter. Pratt grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds in that one. What a road trip!
That trio of players is regarded as some of the best in program history under Rupp. They accounted for more than 5,000 points and 2,300 rebounds in three seasons (there was no three-point shot and only three varsity seasons were allowed).
That senior season, Buddy Nichols, principal at Lyon County High School, asked if I could get Pratt to speak at the school’s basketball banquet. Mike agreed immediately, and our trip there included stopping to see my parents in Princeton. They couldn’t contain their excitement over seeing this UK great.
At several UK games in recent years, I was able to talk old times with Pratt. When I told him I was working with the Kentucky Baptist Convention, the first thing he asked is if I knew Larry Purcell, who is west regional consultant for KBC. When I talked with him last December at a UK game, he told me about his cancer battle, but was upbeat — knowing that people, including Kentucky Baptists, were praying for him.
In every situation in my experience with Mike, he was the ultimate gentleman — always interested in others, never showing an ounce of pride. He was a great player, a great coach, a great announcer for UK basketball, just a great person. Even though we might go years without seeing each other, when we did you would think not a day had passed since our last conversation.
In our conversation last December, he said as I began walking back to my seat, “Hey, I’ll tell Issel we talked.” I’m thankful for that last conversation, and I’m thankful for memories of one of UK’s best.
