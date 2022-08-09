Levis practice

Will Levis looks to pass during KentuckyÂ’s open practice and Fan Day on Saturday. The second-year UK quarterback will lead the 21st-ranked Wildcats into their season opener on Sept. 3. 

 Ryan C. Hermens

(TNS) For just the fifth time in program history, Kentucky football will enter a season ranked in at least one of the major polls.

The Wildcats were slotted at No. 21 in the USA Today coaches poll released Monday. Kentucky was ranked fourth among SEC teams, behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M. Arkansas (23) and Ole Miss (24) were the other SEC teams included in the top 25.

