(TNS) Cody Goatley lay awake 270 miles away in Lexington as a historic tornado destroyed downtown Mayfield.
His parents, Jason and Christina, had decided to sleep in their basement due to the forthcoming storm, but the University of Kentucky linebacker hadn’t heard from them in a few hours. Repeated phone calls and texts weren’t going through.
It turned out that the path of the tornado — an EF4 storm that reached maximum wind speeds of 190 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service — missed his parents’ home by about 2 miles. It was about 2:30 a.m., Eastern, before he was finally able to get back in touch.
“From the time that it started raining there and I’d seen that there was a tornado, to the time that it had passed, and I got a phone call back from ‘em, I was sitting in my bed just nervous, man,” Goatley said. “It’s crazy.”
Exhausted but with some peace of mind, Goatley finally got some much-needed sleep. He had practice in the morning.
Most people outside of Graves County probably associate Mayfield with one thing — high school football.
The namesake independent school, Mayfield High School, has won 12 state championships and played in 25 state finals. It is one of just seven schools in KHSAA history to have won at least 10 football titles, and is the only one west of Louisville to have accomplished the feat.
Graves County High School, for which Goatley was a First Team All-State selection in 2019, is the larger of Mayfield’s two public high schools. It isn’t a regular in the state finals — the Eagles’ only appearance came in 2014 — but it holds its own athletically, particularly on the basketball court, where it has claimed 13 1st Region championships between its boys’ and girls’ programs.
Jason, his father, was a hoops star for the Eagles before a post-secondary career at Freed-Hardeman, where he met Christina, a fellow collegiate hooper and current teacher at Graves County. Cody’s uncle, Jody, was a gridiron star who played for Purdue. Those ties are what brought Goatley — a 6-foot-2, 218-pound linebacker who just as easily could’ve starred for the rival Cardinals — to the county school. He ended his career as Graves County’s all-time leader in tackles with 386.
Goatley, a member of the 2020 recruiting class, had a couple of scholarship opportunities by the end of his recruitment, and the Air Force academy also was a legitimate option, but he opted to attend UK as a preferred walk-on. The familial vibe he got during his visits perhaps never manifested itself more than on the day after the tornado struck his hometown; he was overwhelmed by the amount of coaches and teammates who approached him to ask questions and offer aid two Saturdays ago.
Goatley was similarly amazed by the amount of money — more than $4 million — that the university was able to raise during a telethon held a few days after the disaster, and by the number of people who poured into town in order to lend a hand on the ground.
“My parents said that it is so hard to move around in town because of how many people are actually there helping,” Goatley said. “They said that there’s been traffic backed up for miles.”
His immediate family was spared, but some cousins lost their home along with a camper and RV business, Arrowhead Camper Sales, they operate in town. “It looked like you took a box of dominoes and threw ‘em all out over the floor,” said Cody of his dad’s description.
Cody’s family, like many in Mayfield and other cities affected by the tornado, has spent the last couple of weeks helping clear damaged areas and delivering donated goods to people in need. Goatley has felt some guilt that he isn’t there assisting with the recovery efforts; he’s spent the last two weeks preparing for end-of-semester exams and the Wildcats’ forthcoming trip to the Citrus Bowl.
“I know there’s people that have lost everything, and it’s eating at me,” Goatley said. “I wanted to help, him and my mom, they’ve said that they wanted me to stay here and finish finals and keep getting after football.
“They said whenever I get home, there will still be plenty of stuff for me to be able to do.”
