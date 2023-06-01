Murray vs. Lakers

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are in the NBA finals for the first time in history.

 Denver Nuggets Photo

(KT) LEXINGTON – Jamal Murray wants to keep making history.

The former Kentucky guard has played a big role in the Denver Nuggets’ success in the NBA playoffs this year. Murray averaged 30-plus points in the Western Conference finals, a 4-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers. The rare sweep over LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers marked the first time Denver had reached the NBA Finals

