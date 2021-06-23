LEXINGTON (KT) — Tim Couch made a name for himself as a football star at Leslie County High School and will be recognized as one of seven athletes who will be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations National High School Hall of Fame next month.
Couch will be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame at the Orlando World Center Marriott on July 1 in Orlando, Florida.
The former University of Kentucky quarterback set three national passing records during his prep career. He completed 872 passes for 12,104 yards and 133 touchdowns. He led Leslie County to a 13-1 record as a junior and completed 75 percent of his passes, a national record that remained intact for 15 years.
During his senior campaign, Couch connected on 42 touchdown passes and was named Kentucky Mr. Football following a stellar prep career.
Couch, just the 10th player from Kentucky to be inducted into the NFHS Hall of Fame, continued his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky. While with the Wildcats, Couch threw for 8.159 yards and 73 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Kentucky.
Following his junior season at Kentucky, Couch, a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 1999, was the No. 1 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft and was selected by the Cleveland Browns. He threw for more than 11,000 yards and 64 touchdowns in his five seasons with the Browns.
