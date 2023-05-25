(KT) — It was reported on Wednesday that one of Kentucky’s legends, Charles “Cotton” Nash, passed away Tuesday at the age of 80.

Nash, a Hall of Famer and a three-time All-American performer, played at Kentucky from 1962-64, where he averaged 22.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in 78 games. Nash was a member of the baseball team and  participated in track and field.

