SPORTS-RAC-KENTUCKYDERBY-FAVORITES-GET

Forte, with Irad Ortiz Jr., runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 29, in Louisville.

 Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS)  LEXINGTON  — As Kentucky Derby discourse reaches a fever pitch ahead of Saturday’s race, something that can’t be disputed is the hierarchy of this year’s 20-horse field, in particular at the top.

Forte is the clear favorite to win the Run for the Roses.