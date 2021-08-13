LOUISVILLE (KT) -- According to new court documents, former Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio claims he confronted head coach Chris Mack numerous times about alleged NCAA violations a year before being fired in March.
Gaudio said he threatened to reveal his concerns to the NCAA after the firing, a threat that led to him being charged with extortion. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of interstate communication with the intent to extort by demanding 17 months of salary in exchange for not revealing the alleged NCAA infractions. Guadio is seeking a one-year probation and a $10,000 fine in a memorandum filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in advance of his scheduled Aug. 27 sentencing.
In court documents, Guadio said he was wrestling “with improprieties in Mack’s program while taking over as interim coach in February while Mack had COVID-19.” Guadio said he approached Mack several times with concerns about NCAA rules violations and questioned Mack about running workouts that may have been in violation of pandemic protocols in the early summer of 2020.
The documents also allege that after Louisville failed to be selected for the NCAA Tournament, Mack criticized his players and threatened to pull their scholarships. Gaudio told his boss that they had to honor their commitments to players.
In the documents filed by attorney Brian Butler, Gaudio said his sense of betrayal resulted over what he perceived as “a poorly veiled attempt to shift blame for his own failures” onto Guadio and former assistant Luke Murray.
“Aside from frustrations and profound differences about how to manage COVID in order to keep everyone healthy and the team on the floor, Dino wreslted with improprieties within Mack’s program,” the document states. “Despite Louisville’s basketball program’s precarious position (amid an ongoing investigation resulting from the FBI sting), NCAA rules continued to be violated.”
Previously, and in the most recent court filing, Gaudio claims Mack used graduate assistants to practice against his team and authorized individual recruiting videos for top prospects -- both violations of NCAA rules.
In a March 17 meeting with Gaudio, which Mack taped without informing his assistant, Mack told Gaudio that he would not renew his contract because of “poor staff chemistry.” Gaudio then told Mack he would disclose the NCAA violations if he was not “paid a severance package as either a lump sum representing his salary through Sept. 2022,” or continue to be paid monthly.
According to the court documents, Mack agreed to pay his severance packange “either through the University of Louisville or personally.” “I’m not trying to f--- your family and your money,” Mack allegedly told Guadio. “I love you.”
Included in the court filing was a character letter for Guadio written by University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, who told U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton that he has known Gaudio for more than 35 years and that Gaudio’s “strong religious beliefs and his family values make him someone I want our staff and players to exemplify.”
“Dino has accepted responsibility for his actions and hopefully will have the opportunity to impact countless more young coaches and players as he moves into the next phase of his life,” Calipari added.
Gaudio is facing a maximum penalty of no more than two years in jail, but family and coaching peers like Calipari have written letters asking for leniency in his sentencing. A plea agreement has been submitted in support of one year of probation and a $10,000 fine.
