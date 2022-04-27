RICHMOND (KT) — Ralph Hacker hasn’t forgotten his roots.
The long-time radio announcer was one of 10 individuals and four teams inducted into the inaugural class of the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame last Saturday night. Also inducted was former Kentucky men’s basketball players Billy Evans and Don Mills, along with legendary Eastern Kentucky University football coach Roy Kidd.
Hacker spent 34 years on the University of Kentucky Sports Network. He served for 26 years as a color analyst with the late Cawood Ledford and called the 1996 and 1998 national championship games at Kentucky.
