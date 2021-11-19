BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) - In his prolific career as a quarterback - first at Houston Baptist and now at Western Kentucky University - Bailey Zappe has completed passes that have covered about 8 miles.
And he’s still going strong.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound graduate transfer, has been instrumental in the Hilltoppers turning their season around after a 1-4 start by rolling to five straight Conference USA wins and becoming bowl eligible and in position for a seventh bowl bid in the last eight years.
Zappe’s statistics and his performance often are difficult to accurately describe. With a strong surrounding cast around him, in 10 games this season alone he has passed for 4,170 of his 14,174 career yards and 42 of his 120 career touchdowns.
Zappe’s total through 10 games ranks fifth all-time in single season passing yards at WKU and the school-record of 5,055 yards by Brandon Doughty in 2015 is within striking distance.
