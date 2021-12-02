BOWLING GREEN (KT) – The numbers still haunt Western Kentucky University redshirt junior defensive end Juwan Jones from an October meeting with Texas-San Antonio.
Seven passing touchdowns, 192 rushing yards and 52 points allowed is not something Jones has forgotten.
He calls the defensive effort in a 52-46 home loss to UTSA on Oct. 9 “embarrassing.”
Jones and the Hilltoppers (8-4) get another shot at the Roadrunners (11-1) Friday night when the two once-beaten in Conference USA teams meet with the league championship on the line in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“We felt like they did what they wanted to do,” Jones said. “They had 200 rushing yards and the quarterback had seven total touchdowns and six through the air. That’s kind of embarrassing and you take it personal. This week it’s personal and we’re going out there to stop the run and when it’s third down, money down, we’re going to get after the quarterback and get turnovers and get the ball back to the offense….”
Since that setback, WKU has reeled off seven straight wins, including last week’s winner-take-all meeting at Marshall, 53-21, to secure the C-USA East Division title.
While the Hilltoppers’ potent offense has drawn most of the attention this season by averaging 43.3 points a game, improved defensive play has been a big part of a turnaround from a 1-4 start.
“We changed some things schematically and you could say we’re more freer now to do some things,” said Jones, who is tied for second on the team with 3.5 sacks.
WKU faces a UTSA team that had reached a No. 15 national ranking after opening the season with 11 straight wins before stumbling last week, 45-23, at North Texas. They’re ranked 27th in the Associated Press poll after the loss.
The Roadrunners allowed 456 yards last week, including 340 yards on the ground. In the first meeting with WKU, the Hilltoppers rushed for 147 yards.
Making sure the Hilltoppers can run the ball efficiently this week will provide a big boost to the offense, freshman wide receiver Malachi Corley said.
“It works wonders for us, actually. When our running game gets going it makes teams avoid that drop eight defense, and dropping seven and stuff and they have to start rushing more people in order to stop our running game and it’s really going to open up the middle of the field,” he said. “If we get that run game going it will definitely open the middle of the field.”
WKU rolled to 157 rushing yards last week against Marshall, the Hilltoppers’ highest output on the ground since gaining 201 yards against UT-Martin in the season opener.
UTSA is led by senior quarterback Frank Harris, who threw for six of his 23 TD passes this season against WKU. He also caught a scoring pass. Harris has thrown for 2,688 yards and has had only five passes intercepted.
Harris also has gained 484 yards on the ground and scored five times.
Junior UTSA running back Sincere McCormick has been a force on the ground with 1,275 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He had 120 yards on 23 carries with two TDs on the ground against WKU.
“We’ve kind of came out of that as a stronger team,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said of the first meeting. “A team that knows everything about ourselves, what our strengths and weaknesses are …. Hopefully we can contain their quarterback and their explosive plays this time around.”
WKU graduate senior quarterback Bailey Zappe leads FBS with 4,968 passing yards, 517 more than next-closest quarterback – Mississippi State’s Will Rogers (4,451). Zappe also leads FBS with 52 TD passes, 12 more than Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Alabama’s Bryce Young.
WKU is seeking its third league title in seven years after winning in 2015 and 2016.
The game will be televised at 6 p.m. Central time on the CBS Sports Network.
“They’re the same team, for sure, but the difference is that we’re a better team,” said Corley of UTSA. “We’ve played good opponents just as much as they have.”
